Latino Community Association hosting vaccination clinics to make holidays safer

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Volunteers from Medical Teams International vaccinated 109 people on Dec. 2 in Redmond during an event organized by the Latino Community Association.

People filled the lobby of the Becky Johnson Center for a COVID vaccine, followed by pan dulce (Mexican sweet bread) and champurrado (a thick chocolate drink). Most of the adults were getting a booster dose, Nineteen children ages 5 to 11 got their pediatric shots and picked up a soccer ball or football on the way out.

LCA is hosting vaccination clinics in Madras and Prineville on Friday, Dec. 10. In Bend, LCA will offer two more clinics on Tuesdays, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21, from 4-7 p.m., at 2680 NE Twin Knolls Drive #110. In Redmond, people can get a vaccine on Wednesdays, Dec. 15 and 22, from 3-6:30 p.m. at 412 SW 8th St. The vaccines are free and no ID is required.

About Latino Community Association

Since 2000, the Latino Community Association (LCA) has been empowering Latino families and children and building bridges across cultures to create a more resilient Central Oregon. In partnership with caring individuals, businesses, community organizations and public agencies, LCA remains committed to ensuring full participation of Latinos in our communities. Programs of LCA include: Workforce Education and Training, Family Empowerment, Healthy Families, Youth Rising and Cultural Enrichment. Its services impact more than 8,000 people every year. For more information or to join LCA, visit www.latinocommunityassociation.org or call 541.382.4366.