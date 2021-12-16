Redmond Proficiency Academy student’s short story chosen as among best in nationwide contest

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond Proficiency Academy sophomore Henry Crockett’s short story was recently chosen as one of the best in the nation from over 1,700 submissions for the Behind the Vision writing competition. The honor entitles Crockett to add a publishing credit to his resume and the opportunity to partner with the organization on a collection of the winning stories.

“I always loved to write. It has always been my passion, but I never really had an opportunity to showcase my writing until my teacher, Joe DeChistopher, showed me this contest,” Crockett explained.

For the contest, Crockett chose to write a first person sci-fi story with “hair” as the theme, one of the various possible prompts. His finished piece was a 747 word story about adversity, perseverance and seeing beauty in unusual circumstances. The short story can be read here.

An aspiring writer, Crockett works closely with humanities instructor Joe DeChristopher in an independent study course tailor made to develop his creative writing skills. Crockett does his own reading based on his interest and he meets with DeChristopher biweekly to discuss the literature, examine its particular style and habits and discuss his writing progress.

“It is truly remarkable for a young writer to get publishing experience in high school,” said DeChristopher. “It is difficult to overstate the significance of this accomplishment.”



