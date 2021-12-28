Oregon BottleDrop network donates $20K to nonprofits operating warming shelters

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, which operates the BottleDrop network, engaged its Emergency Fund this week to contribute $20,000 in support of warming shelters across Oregon, as they provide critical services for individuals and families seeking refuge from current severe winter weather.

The Emergency Fund helps support nonprofits in local communities across Oregon during times of crisis. The fund has previously been engaged to support communities devastated by wildfires, Oregon Food Bank at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Historical Society after it was severely vandalized, and warming shelters during last February’s severe cold snap.

Oregonians can help support the Emergency Fund by bringing bottles and cans they wish to donate to any BottleDrop Redemption Center and letting staff know they’d like to donate their containers.

This week, BottleDrop’s Emergency Fund is donating to these nonprofits operating warming centers:

The Father’s Heart Street Ministry – operating a center in Oregon City (Clackamas County)

Friends of the Milwaukie Center – operating a center in Milwaukie (Clackamas County)

Astoria Warming Center – operating a center in Astoria (Clatsop County)

Shepherd’s House Ministries – operating centers in Bend and Redmond (Deschutes County)

Roseburg Rescue Mission – operating a center in Roseburg (Douglas County)

Options for Helping Residents of Ashland – operating a center in Ashland (Jackson County)

Rogue Retreat – operating a center in Medford (Jackson County)

Gospel Rescue Mission – operating centers in Grants Pass (Josephine County)

St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County – operating centers in Eugene and Springfield (Lane County)

Lebanon Soup Kitchen Community – operating a center in Lebanon (Linn County)

The ARCHES Project – operating centers in Salem (Marion County)

CityTeam Portland – operating a center in Portland (Multnomah County)

Do Good Multnomah – operating centers in Portland (Multnomah County)

New Avenues for Youth – operating a center in Portland (Multnomah County)

p:ear – operating a center in Portland (Multnomah County)

Portland Rescue Mission – operating a center in Portland (Multnomah County)

Right 2 Dream Too – operating a center in Portland (Multnomah County)

Transition Projects – operating a center in Portland (Multnomah County)

“These prolonged freezing temperatures pose a serious threat to vulnerable Oregonians in communities across the state,” said Eric Chambers, the external relations director at OBRC. “We are very happy to be able to provide some financial support and are grateful for the employees and volunteers of these organizations, who are providing critical – often lifesaving – services, when they are needed the most.”

About OBRC

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC) is the industry steward of Oregon’s nationally recognized beverage container redemption system. Headquartered in Clackamas, OR, OBRC is a statewide not-for-profit cooperative, formed by the beverage industry. OBRC helps keep Oregon beautiful by providing outstanding services to partners, distributors, retailers and the public for the recovery, reuse and recycling of beverage containers. Through OBRC’s BottleDrop Redemption Centers and container pickup service for more than 2,500 retail partners, the co-op recycles around 2 billion beverage containers annually, protecting the Oregon we love, supporting the causes we cherish and inspiring innovation beyond our borders – all without a single penny of state funding. To learn more, visit BottleDropCenters.com or OBRC.com.