Bend Park and Rec offers free ‘Active After Dark’ fitness classes through Jan. 13

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- To help establish or continue health and wellness routines as a new year begins, two Bend Park and Recreation District facilities will have free “Active After Dark” fitness classes after 4 p.m. from Monday, Jan. 3 through Thursday, Jan. 13.

Community members are invited to check in at the front desk at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, 800 Northeast 6th Street, or Larkspur Community Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, for free entry after 4 p.m. for the “Active After Dark” fitness classes.

Online calendars include detailed schedules of all the classes after 4 p.m., including: Indoor Cycling, Strength, Bliss Hip Hop, Water Fitness, Current Channel Workout, Barre, Soul Fusion and Yoga formats. No recreation or lap swim sessions are included. Classes are first come, first served and space may be limited.

“Whether you’re looking to try a BPRD recreation center for the first time, getting back into fitness after a break, or just wanting to share the joy with a friend, we welcome community members to visit during our Active After Dark event,” said Jen Padilla, fitness supervisor. “Evenings are a good time to be active, and it’s a great time to see if Juniper or Larkspur have a role in your wellness.”

Juniper Evening Classes:

FIT Class: Monday/Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Total Body Strength & Core: Monday/Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Bliss Hip Hop: Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Cycle: Tuesday/Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

Cycle: Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Deep Water Workout: Monday/Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Vinyasa Yoga: Monday/Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Vinyasa Yoga: Tuesday/Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

Restorative Flow Yoga: Tuesday at 4:30pm

Restorative Flow Yoga: Monday/Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Kundalini Yoga: Wednesday at 6:00 pm

Larkspur Evening Classes:

Vinyasa Yoga: Monday/Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Barre: Tuesday/Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Soul Fusion: Tuesday/Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Current Channel Workout: Tuesday/Thursday at 6:15 p.m.