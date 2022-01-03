Mt. Bachelor offers ‘Play Forever Free’ designated lift tickets on Wednesdays all month

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- To mark the new year, Mt. Bachelor announced Monday it will offer "Play Forever Free Wednesdays" this month, with free access on designated chairlifts and feature each Wednesday afternoon in January, from noon to 4 p.m.

The ticket will offer 260 acres of terrain, including the Sunrise, Alpenglow and Early Riser chairlifts, Lava Tube and First Rays carpet (already free) at the Sunrise Base Area, and Little Pine chairlift in West Village Base Area, as well as the Woodward Start Park.

Brand and Marketing Director Leigh Capozzi said a guest can go online to pre-purchase the tickets and load all four dates to their ticket. When they pick up one on the first Wednesday, ideally at a Pick-Up Box, it'll load all the dates, she said.

"Play Forever Wednesdays offer a great opportunity with Wednesday early-release school schedules to connect on snow as a family and friends," the resort said. Learn more at mtbachelor.com/free.