Family Access Network receives $2,500 from TC Energy Foundation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Family Access Network (FAN) has received $2,500 from TC Energy Foundation to support basic-needs resources for low-income children and their family members in Central Oregon.

With the continuing impacts of COVID-19, many families in Central Oregon are struggling to catch up. FAN advocates work directly in schools throughout Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties to connect those in need to the resources that can get them back on their feet, like rent relief, food, clothing, and more.

“The New Year brings continuing challenges for FAN families. We’re grateful TC Energy Foundation recognizes the work FAN is doing to alleviate poverty and help families regain self-sufficiency during these difficult times,” says Lauren Olson, FAN Foundation Board Chair.

Giving back to the communities where they operate is an important value at TC Energy Foundation. They are committed to supporting organizations that build strong and vibrant communities, and encourage their employees to volunteer and support local initiatives across the country.

In 2020, TC Energy invested C$35M in communities where they live and work across North America, through their giving programs. They are proud to support educational programs, first responders, and environmental sustainability in the regions where they operate.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.