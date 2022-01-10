ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of Jan. 10-14

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of Jan. 10-14.

Deschutes County

U.S. 20: Ward/Hamby Rd. Intersection Project (MP3.26-MP3.86)

ODOT will construct a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Ward/Hamby roads.

The contractor will be working on the shoulder this week. No impact to traffic.

Construction of the Ward/Hamby roundabout on U.S. 20 east of Bend is now under way, though earthwork will likely begin in the spring.

Intelligent signs delivering real time information.

U.S. 97: Road Weather Management project (MP143.68--MP164.17).

ODOT will install Road and Weather Information System (RWIS) speed sensors, travel time readers and changeable message signs.

The contractor will be working on the shoulder this week. No impact to traffic.

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26)

The contractor will be working on the US97 southbound alignment installing the new southbound wildlife undercrossing. The contractor has installed a detour lane shift to route traffic around the structure excavation. Traffic should use caution when traveling through the work and traffic pattern change. No delays to traffic are anticipated. The contractor will not be performing any work on site this week.

US97: Nels Anderson Place – Romaine Village Way (MP134.84 – MP141.12)Construct new ADA Ramps along the Parkway, repave all travel lanes and entrance/exit ramps of the parkway, and re-stripe the roadway after paving is complete. The contractor will not be performing any work on site this week.

U.S. 97 Redmond-Bend (MP124.4-MP133.51)ODOT will construct the following as part of the project: deceleration lanes at Quarry Avenue and 61st Street from U.S. 97 southbound, acceleration lane from 61st Street to U.S. 97 southbound to provide greater merge distance, median barrier installation south of the Tumalo Road Interchange, and a turnaround from U.S. 97 southbound to northbound, install reflective pavement markers added for improved lane separation, and remove rock outcropping removal near the edge of the roadway for improved visibility.

The contractor will be working on the shoulder this week. No impact to traffic.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels – Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP18.99 – MP20.99)ODOT will construct the following: new pavement in the project limits, update sidewalks, bike lanes and ADA ramps. Update signals, storm water and drainage features, illumination devices, and ITS equipment. Update bus stop locations, install new signs, update crosswalks and install rapid flashing beacon crossings. TThe contractor will be excavating material for the new drainage features in between the hard barrier from Mervin Sampels to River Mall Rd. The hard barrier will close the fast lane in the north/south direction including the middle turn lanes. The lane closure will be in place on 3rd St. (US20/US97 business route) until March 1. The contractor will work inside the barrier installing new drainage features. Also, the contractor will be performing intermittent single lane closures throughout the 3rd St. corridor to facilitate construction activities. No traffic delays are expected.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP 46.93. Project is shut down for the winter. Construction will resume in the spring.

Jefferson County

and CTWS Reservation

U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor, (MP 103.02-MP111.16) .

The contractor will be performing punch list clean up throughout the project no impact to traffic is expected. The contractor will not be performing any work on site this week.

Klamath County

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP3.74-4.75) Traffic change. The roundabout is open. Project is shut down for the winter. Work will resume in the spring.

Wasco County (OR)/Klickitat (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. -197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)Bridge construction is occurring, requiring full closure of The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge between Washington and Oregon from 8 p.m. on Thursdays – 6 a.m. on Mondays. Use an alternate route. The established, signed detour route is via I-84, US97 at Biggs Jct. and SR14 to the east. Full bridge closures will occur every weekend through May 23. Crews will continue bridge deck replacement and continue forming new concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location.

Wheeler County

U.S.26: Bridge Creek Bridge Project (U.S. 26/Ochoco Highway, milepost 64.91-65.19)

No construction work this week but corrective work is anticipated to occur within the next several weeks.