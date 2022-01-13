COCC, OSU-Cascades team up for forum on racism

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As part of an ongoing series of discussions on race and equity, Central Oregon Community College is hosting a virtual community forum titled “Forum on Racism: Why are We Still Talking About Racism?” together with Oregon State University-Cascades from 4-5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24.

The event is free and open to the public; attendees must register in advance.

The forum will feature talks by Erika McCalpine, executive director of strategic diversity initiatives at OSU-Cascades and director of the university’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Laboratory, and Christy Walker, director of the office of diversity and inclusion at COCC. There will be time for discussion and questions after the talks.

“Our presentations will center on themes of ‘If we don’t talk about racism, who will?’ and ‘If we don’t acknowledge our historical past, we cannot make changes for the future,’” said Walker. “We invite the community to share in this work and be part of making change in Central Oregon so that we truly are a welcoming and inclusive place.” COCC is holding a forum on racism each term during the academic year.

For more information, contact Christy Walker, COCC’s director of diversity and inclusion, at 541-383-7412 or cwalker2@cocc.edu.