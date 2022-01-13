Oregon Brewers Guild announces 2022 Zwickelmania dates

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Brewers Guild announced Thursday the return of their 14th annual Zwickelmania® event. The statewide open-house style celebration of Oregon craft breweries will be returning safely in-person in February and is free to attend. As in previous years, the event will be held on two separate weekends, highlighting Portland breweries on Saturday, Feb. 19 and then statewide on Saturday, Feb. 26.

“Zwickelmania® has been a staple event for the Guild for over a decade and we are very excited to be able to transition back to in-person this year,” shared Christina LaRue, executive director of the Oregon Brewers Guild. “We made the pivot last year to an online platform, offering virtual brewery tours and panel discussions with brewers via Zoom and social media. Our members are looking forward to being able to offer guests an in-person experience and will be ensuring the safety of the public, as well as their teams is a top priority.”

Zwickelmania® is not only a celebration of all things Oregon craft beer, but also celebrates the “zwickel”, which is a German word for the sample port found on fermentation vessels. For years, brewers have participated by opening their brewhouses to the public and offering things such as beer samples right from the zwickel, specialty beer releases, brewery tours, educational talks, food and beer pairings, and meet-the-brewer opportunities.

“Zwickelmania® is an opportunity for the public to get a sneak peak into brewery operations that they may not normally have access to. You may get to pull a sample right off of barrel-aged cask or meet your favorite Oregon craft brewer,” said LaRue.

The Guild will continue to monitor the current public health situation and adjust or cancel the event if deemed necessary. Each participating brewery may also have safety requirements specific to their location, which will be listed online so that attendees can be prepared ahead of time.

Additional event information such participating breweries, their offerings, as well as COVID precautions can be found via the event page on the Guild website at: https://www.oregoncraftbeer.org/2022-zwickelmania

WHAT: 2022 Zwickelmania®

WHEN: Portland Breweries: Saturday, February 19th from 12pm-4pm, Statewide Breweries: Saturday, February 26th from 12pm-4pm

WHERE: Various Brewery Locations

About the Oregon Brewers Guild

The Oregon Brewers Guild is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote and protect the state’s craft brewing industry and the common interests of its members. Founded in 1992, the Oregon Brewers Guild is one of the nation’s oldest craft brewers associations.

Website: OregonCraftBeer.org

Instagram/Facebook/Twitter: @OregonCraftBeer