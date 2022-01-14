Every Child Central Oregon receives grant to help support, retain more foster homes

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Every Child Central Oregon is the gracious recipient of a $25,000 grant from The Ford Foundation to support the mission of providing radical support, resource (foster) provider recruitment and retention, ODHS hospitality and community engagement for children and families impacted by foster care in Central Oregon.

Funding awarded by The Ford Foundation provides ECCO with an increased capacity to share with Central Oregonians, be it businesses, faith-based organizations, local government, etc., the need for greater support of those impacted by foster care right in our own backyards.

Every Child Central Oregon serves Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, in addition to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, through mobilizing community to uplift and support those impacted by foster care.

Every Child Central Oregon relentlessly advocates and supports local children and families impacted by foster care; committing to finding safe, nurturing homes where they can flourish during their time in care.

With over 400 children experiencing foster care annually in Central Oregon, ECCO believes everyone has an opportunity to connect with, and support, the foster community: creating a more positive outcome for our community as a whole.

To learn more about ECCO, how to become a resource (foster) provider, donate, or volunteer, please visit www.everychildcentraloregon.org