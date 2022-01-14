The Center Foundation offers concussion baseline testing dates

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Center Foundation is offering two more concussion baseline testing dates for student athletes in Central Oregon. ImPACT concussion baseline testing will be available for youth ages 12 to 18 on the following dates in 2022:

Monday, January 17 – 9:00 a.m. start with more times added as needed

Monday, February 21 – 9:00 a.m. start with more times added as needed

Athletes are only eligible if they have not received a baseline test in the past two years. Registration is required by contacting Stuart Schmidt at 541-322-2323. The cost of the baseline test is $15. Testing is held at The Center in Bend at 2200 NE Neff Road.

The Center Foundation is pleased to offer this community service as a means to help protect young brains. It is estimated that 15-20% of high school athletes experience a concussion in any given year, and if an athlete returns to play before the brain is fully healed, the child is at risk of Second Impact Concussion Syndrome.

ImPACT concussion baseline testing creates baselines that medical professionals can use to compare post-injury tests and reduce the occurrence of Second Impact Syndrome.

To learn more, visit: CenterFoundation.org/concussion-baseline-testing.