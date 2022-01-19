Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity to accept applications for SE 27th Street townhomes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is excited to offer affordable housing opportunities at a time when it is needed more than ever before.

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is accepting housing applications beginning Friday for Townhomes on SE 27th Street in Bend. These 2-story, energy efficient townhomes include 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen/living on 2nd floor and a garage. There are twelve townhomes in total at this site.

People interested in applying for these homes must meet income guidelines for Home Loan approval. Prospective applicants must have lived and/or worked in Deschutes County for at least one year.

Minimum income: $33,000 – $34,760 for 2-5-person household

Maximum income: $48,300 – $65,175.

620 minimum credit score

Partnership Program Applications may be picked up during open hours at the Bend ReStore, Monday – Saturday from 1 p.m.-6 p.m., at various community partner agencies, or online at the Bend-Redmond Habitat website.

The applications are due by Friday, Feb. 11.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has built 174 homes and repaired 146 more, providing more than 1061 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home. bendredmondhabitat.org 541.385.5387.

The Bend ReStore is a home improvement resale center that accepts and sells a wide variety of building materials, appliances and home furnishings. All proceeds from the ReStore benefit Bend-Redmond Habitat’s mission. For more information, restorebend.org, 541.312.6709.