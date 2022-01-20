Oregon DHS awards $2.1 million to support youth experiencing homelessness

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Youth Experiencing Homelessness program is awarding approximately $2.1 million to organizations that provide services and support to youth experiencing homelessness.

Youth experiencing homelessness face many barriers to meeting their basic needs. They experience hunger and difficulty accessing clean clothes, a place to shower, supports and resources, and safe, stable housing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made these experiences even more difficult for young people, especially for youth of color, members of tribal nations, and LGBTQIA2S+ youth.

To address these needs, ODHS is awarding approximately $2.1 million in grant funding to organizations across the state to improve services for youth experiencing homelessness. Most of these grant funds were appropriated by House Bill 2544 of the 2021 Session of the Oregon Legislature.

The approximately $2.1 million is being awarded to 19 organizations providing services in 16 counties to support:

Creation and expansion of outreach and drop-in prevention services

Shelter expansion

Transitional housing opportunities

Culturally-specific services

Expansion of mental health and substance use disorder services

Expansion of services in rural areas

Organizations receiving grant funding include:

Alternative Youth Activities (Coos County)

AntFarm (Clackamas County)

Boys & Girls Aid Society (Washington County)

Family Faith & Relationship Advocates (Douglas County)

Hearts with a Mission (Jackson and Josephine Counties)

Home Plate (Washington County)

Integral Youth Services (Klamath County)

J Bar J Youth Services (Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties)

Jackson Street Youth Services (Linn and Benton Counties)

Janus Youth Programs (Multnomah County)

Lincoln County Youth Tides Shelter (Lincoln County)

Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action (Marion and Polk Counties)

Native American Youth Services (Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington Counties)

New Avenues for Youth (Multnomah County)

Outside In (Multnomah County)

Parrott Creek (Clackamas and Multnomah County)

St. Vincent de Paul (Lane County)

Yamhill Community Action Partnership (Yamhill County)

Youth Era (Lane County)

