Oregon Employment Dept. mailing 1099G tax forms to unemployment benefits recipients

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This month, the Oregon Employment Department will mail 1099G tax forms to the nearly 400,000 people who received unemployment insurance benefits in the 2021 tax year.

The 1099G form is used for filing both federal income taxes to the Internal Revenue Service and state income taxes to the Oregon Department of Revenue.

People can expect to receive the 1099G form by Jan. 31. Starting Feb. 1, the form will be on the Online Claims System under the tab “1099G Tax forms” toward the bottom of the page.

Sara Cromwell, unemployment insurance division deputy director for benefits, urges people to inform the Employment Department if they receive a 1099G and did not claim benefits in 2021.

“If you didn’t file a claim last year, this means someone may be trying to steal your ID. Please complete our online ID theft form or call 503-947-1995, so we can review the claim for possible fraud,” she said.

More information on the 1099G form is at unemployment.oregon.gov. For more information on what to do if your identity has been stolen, visit the IRS website and the department’s fraud resources web page.