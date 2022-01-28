Bethlehem Inn receives $10,000 grant from Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bethlehem Inn announced Friday that it is the recipient of a $10,000 grant from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation.

The foundation’s grant award will help support the Inn’s Families First Program, serving parents and children experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon. Bethlehem Inn has the capacity to serve 10 families each night in its Bend location.

CCUIF awarded over $625,000 to 62 non-profits during this most recent grant cycle. The mission of the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation is to offer assistance in youth education, strengthen youth and family, provide for positive youth development, and add to the quality of life for people in southwestern Oregon. The Foundation has put increasing emphasis upon basic needs so more hungry people get fed.

Bethlehem Inn transforms lives together with shelter, help and hope by providing shelter, food, support services for adults and families experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon. To learn more about how to help transform lives through volunteering or making a donation, please call 541.322.8768 or visit www.bethleheminn.org.

