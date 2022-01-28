U.S. Forest Service is hiring for variety of engineering jobs in NW

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Do work that matters in some of the most beautiful places on Earth as a U.S. Forest Service engineer. The Forest Service is hiring a variety of positions in engineering. Jobs are available in many different locations throughout Oregon and Washington ranging from entry-level to supervisory roles.

Applications are accepted through www.usajobs.gov January 27 – February 7. Review the job announcement carefully for deadlines and required information to include in your application. Employment start dates vary.

The Forest Service is hosting webinars to provide more details about how to apply:

A career with the Forest Service can be very rewarding, according to Amy Thomas, Deputy Director of Engineering and Fleet: "Each day, I get to help address complex challenges like how to repair bridges or build new trails for the public to recreate. I love having a job that allows me to combine my professional interests with an opportunity to manage public lands."

Visit the Forest Service Jobs webpage, fs.usda.gov/fsjobs, to learn more about career opportunities, benefits, hiring events, and resources to help with the application process.