Bend’s Saving Grace spotlights Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Join Saving Grace this February for Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. All Central Oregonians can prevent teen dating violence from happening by raising awareness in our schools, homes, workplaces, and friend circles.

What is Teen Dating Violence (TDV)?

TDV is a pattern of violent, coercive, or manipulative behaviors by a partner (or ex) to gain power and maintain control in a relationship. TDV can happen online or in person and includes physical, sexual, emotional, verbal, financial abuse, and stalking.

Statistics:

1 in 3 teens who have been in a relationship have experienced sexual violence, physical violence, or threats of physical harm from a partner.

1 in 4 dating teens are harassed online.

LGBTQ+ Youth experience more physical and emotional abuse and sexual coercion than their straight peers.

74% of boys and 66% of girls report not having a conversation with their parents about dating or relationships.

What are the consequences:

Significantly higher rates of eating disorder behaviors

Stress, anxiety, and depression

Higher rates of self-harm

Difficulties building new relationships

Lower self-esteem

Protective Factors:

Friendships and empathetic relationships with friends and trusted adults

Role models such as parents who model healthy relationships

Healthy relationship skills education

Community/social support such as school clubs, after school programs, and sports

How can we stop Teen Dating Violence?

Supporting the development of healthy, respectful, and nonviolent relationships can reduce the occurrence of TDV. During the pre-teen and teen years, it is critical for youth to begin learning the skills needed to create and maintain healthy relationships. These skills include things like how to manage feelings and how to communicate in a healthy way.

For more information and resources, please visit saving-grace.org/teens or contact Saving Grace Volunteer and Prevention Coordinator Jenna McCann at Jenna.m@saving-grace.org.

Wear Orange Day!

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, wear orange -- a simple, yet meaningful way to raise awareness about teen dating violence. Snap a selfie or take a group picture of you with friends/family/co-workers all wearing orange. Post it on social media (Facebook, IG) and tag #tdvamteamorange