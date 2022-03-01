KPOV 88.9 FM, High Desert Community Radio, names three Volunteers of the Year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Tom Barry, Steve Schaffer and Paula Schaffer have been named 2021 Volunteers of the Year at KPOV 88.9 - High Desert Community Radio.

KPOV is a non-commercial, listener-supported, volunteer-powered radio station broadcasting from Bend to most of Central Oregon at 88.9 FM and kpov.org.

Tom is a host of Pop Excavations, on Fridays from 4 to 5 pm. He is a professor of sociology at Central Oregon Community College (COCC.) Tom’s academic areas of interest include examining the intersections of popular culture and mass media and the production and reproduction of social inequities.

For many years, Tom has been teaching KPOV’s DJ training class in partnership with COCC Community Education. Since the pandemic, KPOV’s usual DJ classes were canceled. Tom was able to improvise by teaching a class virtually and training the new recruits one on one in the studios ensuring KPOV had a new class of DJs and all those interested in taking the class had options. Tom has also been dedicated to mentoring youth DJs for KPOV’s Youth Radio Hour on Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m.

Steve and Paula have been volunteering at KPOV for the last 6 years. Steve is the co-host of the Tuesday Point, the host of the Friday Point, and for the last 4 months, has stood in to host the Thursday Point. Paula started off coordinating interviews for the Tuesday and Friday point and has evolved to be the engineer and production coordinator for the Thursday and Friday Point.

Paula and Steve focus their shows on building justice and stronger community in Central Oregon, issues on which they are actively engaged in their hometown of Redmond and throughout the region. Steve and Paula are always willing to donate their time and energy to KPOV. In their non-KPOV life, they have been personal strength trainers for over 20 years.

“KPOV is very fortunate to have dedicated volunteers like Tom, Steve and Paula. They exemplify the diverse and creative community members KPOV depends on to keep producing high quality programming for Central Oregon,” says KPOV Station Manager Bruce Morris. “We are grateful to them and our other 100 wonderful volunteers.”

Tom, Steve and Paula were nominated by KPOV volunteers, staff, board and DJs and selected as Volunteers of the Year by the KPOV Board of Directors.

If you want to volunteer for KPOV as a DJ or in other capacities, contact Volunteer Coordinator Amy at amy@kpov.org.

KPOV is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and live on the web at kpov.org. High Desert Community Radio offers locally produced programs not heard on any other area radio stations, including local voices, civic affairs, and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon. Underwriting is available and affordable for nonprofit organizations and local businesses. For a program schedule, underwriting information, to donate or to volunteer, call 541-322-0863 or visit the website at kpov.org.