Bend-La Pine students earn prestigious art honors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Student artists in Bend-La Pine Schools were recognized recently by the Central Oregon Scholastic Art Awards program for their artwork, winning several awards, including 10 Gold Keys – the organization’s highest honor, 14 Silver Keys and 36 Honorable Mentions. Students who earned Gold Keys will have their work judged at the national level.

See the award-wining art.

“We are excited to celebrate these talented student artists and highlight their award-winning artwork,” said Superintendent Steven Cook. “Art plays a vital role in a comprehensive education and is a powerful way for students to share their unique perspectives. I’m proud of the many art offerings in our schools that allow young artists to develop their talents and find their voices.”

Students will be recognized individually at each school and plans are in place to hold an art show in downtown Bend during the month of April.

Gold Key Recipients:

Caldera High School:

Daniela Navarrete, Photography – “Curiosity”

Mountain View High School:

Sahalie Carnahan-Ramsey, Photography – “In Bloom” and “Alluring”

Mariel Dickerson, Digital Art – “Overgrown”

Darby O’Donnell, Digital Art – “Our Very Own Definition of ‘Safe’”

Summit High School:

Gillie Bird, Painting – “At Peace, Alone”

Felix Cowan, Comic Art – “The Lovely Country Issue # 1”

Eleanor Gingerich, Ceramics & Glass – Untitled

Joshua Mannila, Photography – “Retro Summer”

Antonia Prinster, Drawing and Illustration – “Three Sisters and Broken Top”

Three Bend-La Pine Schools’ seniors earned Honorable Mentions for their senior portfolios: Summit High students Lilah Beck, “Overcoming Trauma,” Felix Cowan, “A Lovely Portfolio,” William Malk, “Human Interaction.” Each senior portfolio contains six works.

Recognizing a wide spectrum of artistic mediums, The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards are the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious recognition program that seeks to honor art students for their technical skills, creativity and creative vision.

This year, Bend-La Pine Schools offers more than 275 sections of art and related courses in middle and high schools — with offerings including ceramics, clay, sculpture, drawing, animation, Advanced Placement Art Studio, digital photography, graphic arts, music theory and more. Many elementary schools also offer art instruction and Elk Meadow Elementary School is an art focus school.