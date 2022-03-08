KPOV High Desert Community Radio announces retirement of long-time key staffer Jill Mahler

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- KPOV High Desert Community Radio has announced the retirement of longtime key employee Jill Mahler. Mahler started at KPOV in 2008 as Office Manager and was promoted to Station Manager in 2015, serving five years as KPOV’s leader.

“Jill will be thoroughly missed. KPOV is the community institution it is today because of Jill's hard work and dedication to local community radio,” says Station Manager Bruce Morris. “She poured her heart and soul into KPOV for 13 years, calmly and wisely guiding us through both challenging and promising times.”

Even after semi-retiring in fall 2020, Mahler continued to assist KPOV with finance, website work, and imparting her knowledge and wisdom to new KPOV staff.

“Jill’s wealth of knowledge when it comes to everything KPOV has been an incredible asset to our team,” adds Development Director Sam Corti. “I have appreciated all of her help during my first full year as Development Director.”

KPOV High Desert Community Radio is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered, nonprofit community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and at kpov.org. KPOV produces original local programming, including civic affairs, election coverage, and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon. The noncommercial station also features several nationally syndicated news and information programs not otherwise heard in the area.

KPOV is located in downtown Bend. Contact KPOV by calling 541-322-0863 or visiting kpov.org.