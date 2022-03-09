Assistance League of Bend giving books to kids at Tower Theatre movie screening

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Assistance League of Bend will be providing free books to children who attend the Tower Theatre’s free screening of the film How to Train Your Dragon on Friday.

This event is a partnership with the Tower Theatre and the Deschutes Public Library to support and Bear Creek Elementary PTA’s Read-A-Thon. Children in grades K-8 will receive a Scholastic book bag containing four new books (while supply lasts).

The film How to Train Your Dragon is based on the How to Train Your Dragon book series, written by British author Cressida Cowell. Assistance League of Bend will be holding a drawing during the evening where two lucky winners will receive a set of the How to Train your Dragon book series.

This outreach is part of Assistance League of Bend’s Operation School Bell® literacy initiative to help children continue to improve their reading skills and encourage a lifelong habit.

Contact Janet Martin at programs@assistanceleaguebend.org or 541-389-2075, to learn more about the new book distribution.

The Assistance League of Bend is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.