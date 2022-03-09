Deschutes Brewery awarded Brewery of the Year, 5-medal winner at Best of Craft Beer Awards

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Best of Craft Beer Awards announced the medal winners from the 2022 international beer competition, where Bend's Deschutes Brewery took home three gold medals out of five medals in total and were recognized as brewery of the year in the hometown competition in Bend.

A total of 100 international judges reviewed nearly 3,000 beers from breweries across the U.S, Canada, and Central America in 56 categories. Deschutes’ most recent release, Black Butte Non-Alcoholic received gold in the NA category, the first competition for this beer.

“We’re so pumped to receive this amazing recognition from this highly competitive competition and in such highly competitive categories here in our hometown,” said Veronica Vega Director of Product Development for Deschutes. “These wins speak volumes to the talent and creativity of our R&D team.”

Deschutes received awards for the following:

Gold medal for Black Butte Non-Alcoholic in the Non-Alcoholic Beer Category

Gold medal for Bines & Sunshine in the Juicy or Hazy IPA category

Gold medal for Honey Dip Dubbel in the Specialty Grains & Fermentables category

Silver medal for Peach Cobbler in the Flavored Beers category

Bronze medal for Belgian Blonde in the Belgian Ales category

“To have won an award in the competitive Hazy/Juicy IPA category is incredible. Our team is ecstatic and looking for opportunities to get this IPA out into the market to celebrate this win and share it with our fans,” Vega added.

“I’m very proud of our entire operations team involved in this,” said Scott Birdwell Brewing Operations Manager at Deschutes. “So much is required to be successful in competitions like this and to make great beer in general. Our continuous scrutiny and refinement of recipes, top-notch sensory and quality programs, and encouraging our co-owners to develop as judges to learn from our industry and our peers are just a few of the things that make recognition like this possible!”

About the Best of Craft Beer Awards

The Best of Craft Beer Awards just completed its eighth year of competition, seeing a successive growth rate in participating breweries year over year. In that short amount of time, the competition has grown to be the third-largest professional brewing competition in North America. https://bestofcraftbeerawards.com/press-releases/

About Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery, an independent craft brewer in Bend, Oregon family, and employee-owned since 1988, is one of the quintessential beers of the Pacific Northwest. Founded on the guiding principles of true craftsmanship and ultimate quality, Deschutes is known as a leader in hops, dark beer, innovative India Pale Ales, and small-batch experimental and barrel-aged beers. Deschutes Brewery is crafted for community, committed to sustainable business practices and support of charitable organizations across our distribution footprint. Visit Deschutes Brewery’s beer finder to find a Deschutes beer near you in 36 states across the country. www.deschutesbrewery.com.