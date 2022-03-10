Wanderlust Tours founders selling business to 2 longtime employees

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Founded in 1993 by Dave and Aleta Nissen, Bend-based outdoor recreation company Wanderlust Tours has sold to longtime employees Courtney Braun and Jared Garfield.

The Nissens have worked closely with Braun and Garfield for a decade and see them as the perfect new owners to seamlessly continue Wanderlust’s strong ethic of high quality tours, exceptional guiding and care for the environment, the company said in Thursday's announcement, which continues below:

Wanderlust Tours clients and staff have always been the highest priority for the company and the transfer of ownership has focused on the stability and success for both of these stakeholder groups.

Wanderlust Tours has continued to flourish in Oregon’s strong economy, coming through the pandemic intact and enjoying its strongest year to date in 2021. Braun and Garfield both joined Wanderlust Tours as naturalist guides and most recently served in the roles of Director of Sales and Director of Operations, respectively. Braun and Garfield will co-own Wanderlust Tours.

In its 29th year of business serving visitors, locals and corporate groups, Wanderlust Tours continues to offer half-day and evening naturalist guided outdoor experiences including kayaking, canoeing, caving, snowshoeing and volcano exploration tours.

The tour company also offers a rich menu of creative experiences such as moonlight and starlight tours, Bonfire on the Snow snowshoe events, behind-the-scenes craft beverage tours and the popular Art in Nature series which spotlights artists such as renowned pianist Hunter Noack and vocal chamber ensemble choir Bend Camerata performing on a desert playa, in a natural lava cave and in the snowy mountains.

Wanderlust Tours has been the recipient of numerous awards over the years, including the Governor’s Tourism Award, the Gene Leo Memorial Sustainable Tourism Award, OSU’s Excellence in Family Business Award, and has been named Best Tour Company repeatedly by Bend Magazine and The Source Weekly.

Join Wanderlust Tours on Thursday, April 7, 4-6 pm at Riverbend Park for the transition gathering to celebrate as the Nissens “Pass the Paddle” to Braun and Garfield.

For more information, call Wanderlust Tours at 541-389-8359 or go to www.wanderlusttours.com.