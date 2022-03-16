Worksource Oregon’s online scheduling now in a dozen languages

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Job-seekers can now schedule in-person and virtual meetings with their local WorkSource Oregon center in 12 different languages.

“Our WorkSource Oregon centers are dedicated to providing services to all Oregonians,” said Jim Pfarrer, Director of Workforce Operations, “This is just one step toward making sure all job seekers, regardless of their preferred language, can get help changing careers, updating their resume, finding a job and more.”

The online scheduling tool is now available in the following languages:

Amharic

Arabic

Simplified Chinese

Traditional Chinese

English

Farsi

Korean

Lao

Russian

Somali

Spanish

Vietnamese

To schedule an appointment, people can go to WorkSourceOregon.org and click on the Contact button for all language pages. Oregonians can schedule virtual and in-person appointments with an employment specialist at any WorkSource Oregon center throughout the state. Job seekers can also schedule time to use a WorkSource Oregon computer for job search activities.

For help by phone in a language other than English, call the WorkSource Oregon Language Access Line at 833-685-0845.

