FIXbend partners with Petco Love for free pet vaccine event

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – FIXbend is partnering with national nonprofit Petco Love to give pets their best shot for a healthy life by hosting a free pet vaccine event on Saturday.

Petco Love established March as “National Pet Vaccination Month” to encourage pet parents to keep their pets up to date on vaccinations and will provide free pet vaccines to FIXbend for family pets in need. As puppy and kitten season approaches, pet exposure to contagious and deadly diseases – parvovirus, distemper, and panleukopenia – increases but is preventable with a simple vaccine.

FIXbend aims to vaccinate 500 pets through this effort. The free vaccine event will take place in Bend on Saturday, March 26 from 9 am until 4 pm at Companion Pet Clinic Bend at 3197 North Highway 97, Unit A-1. No appointment is necessary. Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines. Other vaccines and microchips will be available at a low cost.

“Thanks to Petco Love, we can offer these important vaccines at no cost to pet owners,” said Amanda Wheeler, Executive Director of The Rawley Project. “We urge community members to take advantage of this free resource to help reduce the spread of disease and ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”

The Give Pets Their Best Shot initiative makes crucial pet vaccines accessible to pet parents who may be experiencing financial challenges and assures that cost is not a barrier to protecting pets from preventable diseases.

“Treatment for these deadly diseases can be prohibitively expensive for many pet parents,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love President. “By providing free vaccines to those in need, we can help these pets live a healthy life. Through this national effort and our other Petco Love Care initiatives, we continue our 22-year history of strategic investments and innovation to end unnecessary pet euthanasia.”

National Pet Vaccination Month is a continuation of Petco Love’s 1 million free pet vaccine campaign, which has helped 400,000 pets to date. Fifty percent of participating pet parents surveyed reported their pets had never been vaccinated against these diseases. With Bissell Pet Foundation as an additional partner this month, Petco Love’s goal is to increase awareness and accelerate the distribution of vaccines.

For more information about The Rawley Project and FIXbend’s vaccine event, visit therawleyproject.org/fixbend. Learn more about Petco Love’s national vaccine effort and lifesaving impact at petcolove.org or freepetvaccines.org.

###

About The Rawley Project

The Rawley Project is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit animal protection and welfare organization that was created to help dogs that may be suffering from a life of cruelty, neglect and/or abandonment.

Additionally, we strive to serve our community by providing protection and refuge for pets with humans in crisis and we work to provide affordable care to reduce the overpopulation of dogs and cats through our sterilization and wellness program, FIXBend. We strive to be transparent, collaborative, inclusive and progressive. Together, we can make a difference.

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a nonprofit changing lives by making communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Today, our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Visit petcolove.org or follow at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we’re leading every day.