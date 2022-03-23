Art in Public Places issues call to artists for works to be placed in 2 Bend roundabouts

Public will be able to give input on finalists for sculptures at each location

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Art in Public Places issued a call to artists Wednesday, saying it seeks to commission two permanent, large-scale works of art for the Butler Market Road, Empire Avenue & 27th Street Roundabout in NE Bend and the Powers Road & Brookswood Boulevard Roundabout in SW Bend.

The Butler Market Road, Empire Avenue and 27th Street roundabout opened in October 2020, with 20,000 cars on both Butler Market Road and 27th Street each day. There are numerous established neighborhoods (Boyd Acres, Mt. View and Orchard District) nearby, as well as a large new residential development under construction just off Butler Market Road at Deschutes Market Road.

The Powers & Brookswood Roundabout is located a half-mile from the Bend Parkway offering, north and southbound access to Highway 97. This roundabout provides direct access to the west side of Bend off the Parkway for cars traveling on to Mt. Bachelor or north to downtown Bend. This roundabout is located just south of the Old Mill District and Hayden Homes Amphitheater. Brookswood Boulevard is also a major north/south corridor on the west side of Bend.

“Both roundabout locations are key intersections for significant amounts of daily traffic in Bend. With the growth in these sections of town, the opportunity to place a large-scale piece of public art for residents and visitors to enjoy is exciting,” said Romy Mortensen, President of AIPP.

Art in Public Places will announce the finalists for each location, and the community will have the opportunity to view digital renderings and submit their input online or in person. Installation of the two sculptures will take place over 2022-2023. The cost of the sculptures is being covered by the Bend Foundation. The art will be owned and maintained by the City of Bend as part of its public art collection.

This is an open competition for Artists or Artist Teams residing in in the Northwest and Southwest United States, specifically Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, California, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Colorado and Utah. Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC), Women and LGBTQAI+ community members are highly encouraged to apply. Artists living in Oregon are highly encouraged to apply.

The project timeline is 2022-2023 and the total project budget for each roundabout is $130,000.

A full listing of the Call to Artists site context and submission requirements can be found on CAFÉ.

Powers Road & Brookswood Boulevard Roundabout: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=9956

Empire Avenue & Butler Market Road & 27th Street Roundabout: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=9957

About Art in Public Places: Art in Public Places is a non-profit organization that has donated public art throughout the city of Bend, Oregon since 1973. For over 40 years Art in Public Places has created an enhanced visual environment for Bend residents and promoted tourism and economic vitality through the artistic design of public spaces.