Central Oregon Mastersingers plans Brahms Requiem performances, seeks remembrances

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Mastersingers will hold two performances of Brahms Requiem, "a concert of healing" and is inviting the public to submit names and/or photos of friends and family members particularly affected by the pandemic.

Here's their full announcement Thursday regarding the concerts:

Ein deutsches Requiem​

Johannes Brahms

April 10, 2022 - 4:00 pm

April 11, 2022 - 7:00 pm



Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

61980 Skyline Ranch Road

Bend, OR 97703 ​Central Oregon Mastersingers

Christian Clark, Artistic Director & Conductor

Diane Thielen and Suzanne Gainey, pianists

Jocelyn Claire Thomas, soprano

Zachary Lenox, baritone

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are free but must be reserved online. Seating is limited, and tickets may not be available at the door. All tickets are general seating. If able, we would greatly appreciate a donation of any amount — suggested donation is $25 per ticket.

ORDER TICKETS

For information about making a donation, CLICK HERE. Thank you.

To submit a remembrance, read below and submit written memories or a photo:

https://www.centraloregonmastersingers.org/brahms---a-german-requiem-apr-10--11-2022.html

A concert of healing…..

​Ein deutsches Requiem was composed between 1865 and 1868, with the final seven-movement premiere taking place in 1869. Originally scored for chorus and orchestra, Brahms created several piano arrangements, including an alternative version to be performed with piano duet accompaniment which was utilized for the first complete British performance in 1871.



Composed with the intent to comfort those grieving the loss of a loved one, Brahms called this a "human requiem" and assembled the texts himself, choosing not to employ the standard (and often angry and judgmental) liturgical texts of the Requiem Mass. The human focus of this reflective yet uplifting masterpiece feels particularly appropriate as we look back on two years of struggle and the loss of so many to the pandemic that has defined us.

The last two years have been difficult in many ways, and through the power of music, we desire to bring love and light to our audiences through our presentation of Brahms's powerful Requiem. As part of the healing process, we invite you to submit names and/or pictures of friends and family members who have been particularly affected by the pandemic. Whether you want to honor someone on the frontlines or remember someone you've lost, we want to root our performance in love, sorrow, and healing for our community.



Please note: By submitting a name, photo, or message, you are giving Central Oregon Mastersingers permission to use the information for one or more of the following purposes: printed concert program, concert slide show, printed publicity materials, social media, and other media outlets.

The form can be found at:

