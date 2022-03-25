ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of March 27-April 2

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of March 27 to April 2.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11 - MP 156.26)

Crews will be paving on the northbound side starting Monday night and will continue paving during the day Tuesday through Friday. Flaggers and pilot cars will be controlling traffic during paving, expect minimal delays. Crews will also be working on U.S. 97 southbound installing the new wildlife undercrossing. On U.S. 97 southbound near the undercrossing work, be alert for a lane shift. No delays are anticipated.

U.S. 97: Road Weather Management Project (MP 143.68 - MP 164.17)

Work is occurring on the shoulder of the highway, no impact to traffic.

U.S. 97: Nels Anderson Place – Romaine Village Way (MP 134.84 – MP 141.12)

Work will not be performed on the project this week.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels – Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

Intermittent single lane closures will be occurring throughout the 3rd St. corridor to for construction. Most of the work this week will be between NE Webster Ave and NE Olney Ave, expect minor delays for traffic. Cyclists will be merging with vehicles through the work zone and pedestrians will have a posted detour route. Access to NE Underwood Ave. from 3rd St. is currently closed, use 4th Street for business access.

U.S. 97 Redmond-Bend, The Dalles California Highway (MP 124.4 - MP 133.51)

Work will continue on the shoulder during the day. Access (left turn lane) to 61st Street from northbound U.S. 97 remains closed for construction, please use the signed detour which routes traffic through Yew Ave.

U.S. 20: Ward/Hamby Rd. Intersection Project (MP 3.26 - MP 3.86)

Construction of the roundabout is underway. Hamby Road at U.S. 20 is currently closed. Ward Road at U.S. 20 will be closed starting Monday morning on March 28 and will remain closed until April 26. Starting Tuesday morning March 29, U.S. 20 will be reduced to one lane of traffic with 24/7 flagging while the roundabout is tied into the surrounding roads. Please use alternate routes for Ward and Hamby roads, and watch for crews on the road. Expect delays.

HARNEY/LAKE COUNTIES

U.S. 395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43 - MP 46.93).

No work or delay expected on the roadway. Rock crushing is occurring at the quarry.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

I-84: Forest Lane Over I-84 Project, Columbia River Highway (MP 46.2 - MP 46.51).

Expect single lane closures from milepost 46.2 to 46.51 on I-84 eastbound and westbound through May 22. Full closure of bridge on NW Forest Lane continuing through July 26. Work for this week includes building access platforms and removing concrete from columns.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor, (MP 103.02 - MP 111.16).

Work will not be performed on the project this week.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

Crews are excavating and doing drainage work on Brett Way and Wings Way, expect minor delays.

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

Crews are working on the Nevada Street Bridge next week. There won't be any traffic delays. On U.S. 97 be alert for a lane shift, expect minor delays. Watch for crews working behind concrete barriers.

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

Bridge construction is occurring, requiring full weekend closures of The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge between Washington and Oregon from 8 p.m. on Thursdays through 6 a.m. on Mondays. The established signed detour route is via I-84 to U.S. 97 at Biggs Jct. and SR14 to the east. Full bridge closures will occur every weekend between Sept. 9, 2021 and May 23 2022. Additional weekend closures may be needed later in 2022.

Crews will be doing single lane closures at night Monday through Wednesday, expect delays up to 20 minutes during nighttime hours while flaggers control traffic across the bridge. Crews will continue bridge deck replacement and continue forming new concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location in Washington.

