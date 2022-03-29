Public info sessions offer virtual glimpse into Oregon Charter Academy

MILL CITY, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With spring on the horizon, many students and caretakers are exploring new schooling options. In an effort to kick-start the enrollment process and ensure admission, Oregon Charter Academy (ORCA) is offering additional public info sessions to accommodate increased interest in online schooling options.

Free to Oregon K-12 students, ORCA is a public charter school that has been operating virtually for 17 years. The sessions will take place now through September; caretakers can RSVP here or below.

“The pandemic has piqued everyone’s interest, and possible dismay, about online schooling options. ORCA’s information sessions may bring clarity to those who see the value in an online education, but may have experienced premature online programs,” said Laura Dillon, Family Support Specialist, ORCA. “With 17 years of experience in educating online, we didn’t miss a beat when the pandemic happened. Attendees will see that successful online schools are possible with a proven system and experience.”

Scheduled Sessions:

Tuesday, March 29 (6:30 - 7:30 p.m.) RSVP here

Wednesday, April 6 (12 noon - 1 p.m.) RSVP he r e

Thursday, April 14 (6:30 - 7:30 p.m.) RSVP here

Monday, April 18 (12 noon - 1 p.m.) RSVP here

Tuesday, April 26 (12 noon - 1 p.m.) RSVP here

Wednesday, May 4 (6:30 - 7:30 p.m.) RSVP here

Thursday, May 12 (12 noon - 1 p.m.) RSVP here

During the virtual sessions, staff will offer a preview of ORCA’s user-friendly online platform, an understanding of the award-winning curriculum and more information about the school’s unique social enrichment programs and special services. Each session will conclude with an opportunity to ask questions and gather enrollment information.

Earlier this year, ORCA was recognized as a 2021 Cognia™ School of Distinction award winner. Cognia — a global nonprofit organization that accredits schools internationally — conducted more than 1,200 school engagement reviews for accreditation. During which 59 schools and 20 systems were awarded with Cognia’s first-ever School of Distinction award in recognition of high-quality instruction, consistent organizational effectiveness and a commitment to continuous improvement. ORCA was the only school on the West coast (Calif., Ore. and Wash.) to receive such distinction.

Moreover, ORCA received a high five-year accreditation score of 377.5 out of 400 from Cognia, with the average score for all Cognia accredited schools being 278.34 - 283.33 across the United States and internationally.

ABOUT OREGON CHARTER ACADEMY