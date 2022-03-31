April is National Volunteer Month; Umpqua Bank suggests ways to lend a hand in C.O.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Volunteerism can serve as a great way to reconnect with the community, and with April being National Volunteer Month, the beginning of spring is as good a time as any to lend a hand to a local organization.

The past few years have taken a toll on everyone, leaving some with a feeling of isolation and a sense of cabin fever. Volunteering can help break the spell, says Caitlin Back, director of corporate responsibility at Umpqua Bank.

“With so much going on in the world that seems out of our control, giving back to our local communities even in the smallest of ways can be tremendously empowering and make a real difference,” Back says.

Organizations need volunteers, and after two years of the pandemic, volunteers might need them. The benefits can be substantial for individuals and communities. Volunteers make new friends and contacts, and pitching in can help one’s social and relationship skills. Volunteering also has been shown to benefit mental and physical health. And the skills developed, such as communication, problem solving and task management, can help people in their careers.

“Volunteering not only meets community needs, but it also creates connection to others and with communities in ways that were harder to maintain and enjoy the past couple of years,” Back says. “Studies show that those who volunteer enjoy reduced stress and live longer, healthier lives.”

While it can sometimes be hard to know where to begin, Back recommends three simple ways you can get started giving back to your community on your own time, either in person or remotely:

Cards of Joy. Gather supplies, including 4”x 6” cards & envelopes, markers, stickers; then decorate your card with an upbeat message, poem, or picture (avoid political statements, religious verses, and glitter). Central Oregon residents can deliver cards of joy to organizations that support housing for adults, such as the Council on Aging of Central Oregon and Redmond Senior Center .

Kits for Transitional Housing. Use a laundry basket to collect household items such as cooking utensils, dishes, silverware, cups, bath towels, cleaning supplies, hygiene items, non-perishable food, a blanket, and toilet paper; then add a welcome note and deliver to a local nonprofit providing transitional housing. Local Organizations to reach out to include NeighborImpact and Cascade Yout h & Family Center .

Earth Day (April 23). Gather supplies such as trash bags and gloves; inquire about or identify a location that needs to be cleaned up; then pick up litter in trash bag and place it in a designated collection area, separating garbage from recyclables as possible. Your city or municipality may have initiatives to get involved. And SOLVE Oregon , an organization focused on litter cleanup, tree planting and invasive removal projects, has registration for multiple events across the state during April.

Use social networking platforms to recruit your friends and family to help. Facebook , Meetup , and Nextdoor offer excellent ways to reach out to others.

Remember, every little bit helps.

“Volunteer efforts, big or small, can make all the difference in building stronger communities,” Back says. “It’s a challenging time for many, and an especially important time to undertake collective efforts that contribute to shared purpose and meaning.”

Learn more and access volunteering resources at www.umpquabank.com/volunteer.