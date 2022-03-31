Sunriver Women’s Club sets Art Meets Wine in the High Desert fundraiser May 9-14

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Art Meets Wine in the High Desert, an exclusive fundraising event sponsored by the Sunriver Women’s Club, returns May 9 -14. Tickets for the event are limited and are on sale now.

Virtual wine pairing class and wine tastings must be purchased no later than April 27. Tickets for the live all-inclusive wine tasting and art expo, taking place on May 14 at SHARC in Sunriver, will be sold until the limit is reached.

Concurrently, there is a virtual auction of art, wine, experiences, and more. Tickets and more information are available at ArtMeetsWine.org.

On Monday, May 9, the event kicks off with a virtual class about Unexpected Wine Pairings, sponsored by Bend’s Market of Choice. A list of ingredients is available prior to the class so participants can create pairings along with the instructor, or prepare the delicacies later at a virtual wine tasting house party.

Throughout the week of May 9-13, there will be five virtual wine tastings to choose from, one each night: Maragas Winery (Central OR), Utopia Vineyard & Winery (Newberg, OR), Native Flora Winery (Dundee Hills), Domaine Roy et Fils (Dundee, OR), and Ken Wright Cellars (Carlton, OR). Wines are sent directly from the winery and a Zoom link connects attendees to the tasting.

New this year is a live wine and art expo on Saturday, May 14 at the SHARC in Sunriver. Tastings are from carefully chosen wineries that represent different varieties of wine and growing regions: 2Hawks Vineyard & Winery, Abacela Winery, Anam Cara Cellars, Delfino Vineyards, Ken Wright Cellars, Lady Hill Vineyards, Lava Estate Winery, Left Coast Estate, Maragas Winery, Utopia Vineyard & Winery, and Willamette Valley Vineyards. A charcuterie item, a paella station, a glass of wine from a favorite winery and music by Wil Kinky are included in the ticket price.

And since art and wine pair well, artists from the Artists’ Gallery in Sunriver will be providing live demonstrations at the expo, creating an opportunity for a personal encounter with local artists who have created special pieces just for this event.

Many participants at last year’s tastings hosted popular house parties. One host from Bend shared, "I had Zoom fatigue going in, but I had a shockingly great time tasting wine with food pairings, while entertaining friends at home. We loved learning about the art and science of winemaking and we were amazed at having so much access to the owner and the winemaker.”

“It is a great opportunity for community members to get together in small intimate groups or at a larger community gathering and enjoy delicious wine and friendship, while caring for our local community” highlighted Nancy Fischer, President of SRWC. Get your tickets early, as attendance is limited! Go to ArtMeetsWine.org to buy tickets and learn more.