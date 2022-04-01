Deschutes County road construction update: Week of April 3-9

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of April 3-9.

US 20: Ward-Hamby Road Intersection Project (Bend Area) – Ward Road is closed between US 20 and Bear Creek Road. Hamby Road also remains closed between US 20 and Neff Road as part of the ODOT US 20 Ward/Hamby roundabout project. Hamby Road is closed to through-traffic between US 20 and Neff Road. A designated detour route is in place via US 20, Erickson Road and Neff Road. Ward Road is also closed between US 20 and Bear Creek Road. A designated detour route is in place between US 20 and Bear Creek Road.

US 97: 61st Street and Quarry Avenue Intersections (Redmond Area) – Road work will be occurring on US 97 in the vicinity of 61st Street and Quarry Avenue. Work will include construction of deceleration lanes at the US 97/61st Street and US 97/Quarry Avenue intersections. On US 97, the Northbound left turn lane at 61st Street is closed. For Northbound traffic, a designated detour route is in place via Yew Avenue and Old Bend-Redmond Highway. The Southbound right turn movement from US 97 at 61st Street will be restricted intermittently during work hours. For Southbound traffic, a designated detour route is in place via Tumalo Road and Old Bend-Redmond Highway. Southbound traffic should use the detour route during work hours. Work hours are 7am – 5pm, Monday through Friday. Also, intermittent single-lane closures facilitated by flagging will be occurring on 61st Street.

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.