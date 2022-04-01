ODOT Region 4 construction report: Week of April 4-8

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's ODOT Region 4's construction report for the week of April 4-8.

The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11 - MP 156.26)

The Contractor will be paving the NB alignment Monday through Wednesday with a single lane closure. Also the Contractor will be Paving the SB shoulder Thursday and Friday with a single lane closure expect minmal delays. Also the Contractor will be working on the US97 SB Alignment installing the new SB Wildlife undercrossing. The Contract has installed a detour lane shift to route traffic around the structure excavation. Traffic should use caution when traveling through the work and traffic pattern change. No delays to traffic are anticipated.

(view project video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbBls6DDHpE )

U.S. 97: Road Weather Management Project (MP 143.68 - MP 164.17)

ODOT will install Road and Weather Information System (RWIS) speed sensors, travel time readers and changeable message signs.

The Contractor will be working on the shoulder of the highway, no impact to traffic.

U.S. 97: Nels Anderson Place – Romaine Village Way (MP 134.84 – MP 141.12)

Construct new ADA Ramps along the Parkway, repave all travel lanes and entrance/exit ramps of the parkway, and re-stripe the roadway after paving is complete.

The Contractor will not be performing any work on this project this week.

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=20013 )

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels – Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

ODOT will construct the following: new pavement in the project limits, update sidewalks, bike lanes and ADA ramps. Update signals, storm water and drainage features, illumination devices, and ITS equipment. Update bus stop locations, install new signs, update crosswalks and install rapid flashing beacon crossings.

The contractor will be performing intermittent single lane closures throughout the 3rd St. corridor to facilitate construction activities, expect delays. Underwood Rd. on the eastside of US20/3rd St. will be closed at US20/ 3rd St., please use alternate route, Underwood will still be accessible from 4th St. for business access.

(video available at: https://youtu.be/DCltaM2CgHs )

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21483 )

U.S. 97 Redmond-Bend, The Dalles California Highway (MP 124.4 - MP 133.51)

ODOT will construct the following as part of the project: deceleration lanes at Quarry Avenue and 61st Street from U.S. 97 southbound, acceleration lane from 61st Street to U.S. 97 southbound to provide greater merge distance, median barrier installation south of the Tumalo Road Interchange, and a turnaround from U.S. 97 southbound to northbound, install reflective pavement markers added for improved lane separation, and remove rock outcropping removal near the edge of the roadway for improved visibility.

The Contractor will continue work on the shoulder during the day and the left turn lane at 61st will remain closed until work is complete please use detour. Also, there will be intermittent closures of 61st to widen the lane and perform excavations expect delays, please use detour for alternate route.

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=20357 )

U.S. 20: Ward/Hamby Rd. Intersection Project (MP 3.26 - MP 3.86)

ODOT will construct a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Ward/Hamby roads.

The Contractor will have a full road closure of Hamby Rd. at US20 and a full road closure of Ward Rd. at US20. The closure will be in effect until April 26th. Please use alternate route during this closure a detour route will be posted. Also, US20 will be reduced down to a single lane and the area will be controlled with 24 hour flagging to get traffic through the workzone. Please expect delays.

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21667 )

HARNEY/LAKE COUNTIES

U.S. 395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43 - MP 46.93).

Aggregate crushing at the quarry, no work or delay expected on the roadway.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

I-84: Forest Lane Over I-84 Project, Columbia River Highway (MP 46.2 - MP 46.51).

Single lane closures from milepost 46.2 to 46.51 on I-84 both eastbound and westbound through May 22. Full closure of bridge on NW Forest Lane continuing through July 26. Work for week includes end panel excavation and removing concrete from columns.

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=20485 )

JEFFERSON COUNTY and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor, (MP 103.02 - MP 111.16).

The Contractor will not be performing any work on this project this week.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

Earthwork and drainage work on Brett Way and Wings Way, expect minor delays.

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18731 )

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

The contractor will be performing bridge work on Nevada Street Bridge at MP 273.62 and USBR Bridge at MP 273.71.

Traffic Control installed on Nevada Street/Oregon Avenue work will be done behind concrete barrier, no delays expected.

US97: lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

(project page: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=20535 )

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197:OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

Bridge construction is occurring, requiring full weekend closures of The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge between Washington and Oregon from 8 p.m. on Thursdays through 6 a.m. on Mondays. The established signed detour route is via I-84 to U.S. 97 at Biggs Jct. and SR14 to the east. Full bridge closures will occur every weekend between September 9, 2021 and May 23 2022. Additional weekend closures may be needed later in 2022.

Crews will be doing single lane closures at night Monday through Wednesday, expect delays up to 20 minutes during nighttime hours while flaggers control traffic across the bridge. Crews will continue bridge deck replacement and continue forming new concrete panels at their pre-cast yard location in Washington.

(project video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mcvo1U8X9rw )