Sisters Ranger District to hold April 11 open house

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Sisters Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest will host a public Open House in early April.

On Monday, April 11, the Sisters Ranger District will provide interested members of the public the opportunity to review and discuss a range of activities planned for the next year with District Ranger Ian Reid and program specialists. The Open House will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. at the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Hall, 301 South Elm Street, Sisters. The doors will open at 5:15 p.m.

People are welcome to come at any time, but there will be formal presentations earlier in the meeting followed by smaller groups later for people interested in discussing specific issues.

Some of the activities to be presented are vegetation management in the Green Ridge area, changes to the Central Cascades Wilderness Permit system, anticipated prescribed burning plans, campgrounds and reservations, the new Sisters Ranger District building, predictions for the coming fire season, and several major watershed restoration projects.

For more information, please contact the Sisters Ranger District at 541-549-7700.