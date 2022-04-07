Assistance League of Bend’s Cinderella’s Closet provides teens with prom dresses

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Formal dresses can be prohibitively expensive for local teens hoping to experience their high school proms. But did you know that there is a boutique here locally in Bend that lends out new and gently worn formal dresses to local teens for prom and homecoming events?

Since 2018, Assistance League of Bend has been procuring formal short and long dresses, shoes, purses and jewelry that can be borrowed at no cost. Dresses have been donated by Macy’s, the Bridal Suite, and various community supporters.

“We had an opportunity to obtain 90 dresses from an Assistance League chapter in Southern California that ran a similar program. When that chapter decided to discontinue their program, Assistance League of Bend jumped at the opportunity to open Cinderella’s Closet here in Central Oregon,” remarked Janet Martin, VP of Philanthropic Programs. With that humble beginning, coupled with a generous grant from a community donor, Cinderella’s Closet now boasts an inventory of over 800 dresses.

“Besides saving the expense of buying a prom or homecoming dress, I think students value the re-use and recycle ethics of the program. And when most girls only wear a dress once, why spend the money when you can borrow one for free?” Kim Rush, Cinderella’s Closet Chairman added.

Another added benefit to the boutique is that they carry many one-of-a-kind dresses which reduce the possibility of seeing the same dress twice on any given occasion. They’ve also received donations of brand new Mary Kay and Thrive Causemetics makeup, as well as shoes, jewelry and other accessories that are all available when visiting the boutique.

With schools scheduling proms for the first time in two years, Cinderella’s Closet is excited to be opening their doors on the following days and times: Wednesday, April 13, 20, 27 from 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm and Saturday, April 16, 23, 30 from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. The boutique is located at 210 SE Urania Lane in Bend.

To learn more about Cinderella’s Closet or to donate new or gently worn dresses, shoes, etc., visit https://www.assistanceleague.org/bend/philanthropic-programs/cinderellas-closet/ or contact Janet Martin at programs@assistanceleaguebend.org or 541-389-2075.

Assistance League of Bend -- a 21 Cares for Kids partner -- is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardship such as poverty, homelessness and cancer in Deschutes County. Please visit their website www.assistanceleague.org/bend for more information.