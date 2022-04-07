SELCO Kid’s Mini Pole Pedal Paddle needs volunteers

The SELCO Kid’s Mini Pole Pedal Paddle will be happening, Sunday, May 22nd at the Seventh Mountain Resort.

This is a perfect job for middle schooler and high schoolers, especially if they need volunteer hours for school. Please sign up for your spot at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0c44a4af2fa75-selco1

This event is presented by SELCO and Nighthawk Naturalistic School and sponsored by MBSEF, Slyvan Learning Center, Humm Kombucha, Bigfoot Beverages, Insight and Seventh Mountain Resort.

Please contact Molly Cogswell-Kelley at MBSEF for more information at 541-388-0002.