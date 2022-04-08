Oregon Community College Assn. names 2022 All-Oregon Academic Team

Three of the 41 students attend COCC; team luncheon April 15 in Sunriver

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Community College Association is honored to announce the selection of 41 members from community colleges across the state to the 2022 All-Oregon Academic Team. These outstanding student scholars are selected for their academic excellence, leadership, and community service, and many are members of Phi Theta Kappa, the nation’s community college honor society.

“I’d like to congratulate these outstanding student scholars for their achievements and the impending completion of their community college degrees,” said OCCA Executive Director Morgan Cowling. “As some of our very best and brightest, these students represent hope for a strong future in Oregon.”

Each year, Phi Theta Kappa, community college presidents, and community college state associations like OCCA sponsor All-State Community College Academic Team ceremonies in 37 participating states. OCCA will host the All-Oregon Academic Team Luncheon April 15 at Sunriver Resort in Sunriver, to honor AOAT students and their families. This year’s luncheon will be the first in-person since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The AOAT luncheon’s keynote speaker is Senator Bill Hansell (R-Athena), OCCA’s 2022 Howard Cherry Award winner for Outstanding Community College Advocate.

In addition, the OCCA Member Services Committee selects several students from the 41 outstanding scholars to serve as speakers at the recognition luncheon. This year’s speakers include Sara Birman from Oregon Coast Community College, Sonya Dzierewienko from Mt. Hood Community College, and Timothy Kazzee from Umpqua Community College.

“Their stories are powerful and inspiring, and OCCA would like to thank these students for having the courage to share them with everyone at the luncheon,” Cowling said.

In addition, two AOAT students were designated as Coca-Cola New Century Scholars for earning the highest All-USA Academic Team application score for Oregon: Heifara Wheeler from Portland Community College was named a New Century Transfer Scholar, and Megan Capp from Rogue Community College was named a New Century Workforce Scholar.

Additionally, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the Coca-Cola Community College Academic Team each year, which recognizes high-achieving students who demonstrate academic excellence and intellectual rigor combined with leadership and service that extends their education beyond the classroom to benefit society. Nationally, 50 students are selected as Silver Scholars and receive $1,250 scholarships, and 50 students nationally are selected as Bronze Scholars and receive $1,000 scholarships. Devin Ireland of Rogue Community College was named a 2022 Bronze Scholar.

Please see below a full list of the 41 outstanding student scholars selected to the All-Oregon Academic Team.

2022 All-Oregon Academic Team

Blue Mountain Community College

Hunter Weaver, Wallowa, OR

Olivia West, Pendleton, OR

Central Oregon Community College

Quinlan Crowe, Sisters, OR

Chyna Kennedy, Eagle Point, OR

Jasmine Yegge, Bend, OR

Chemeketa Community College

Ellen Grey, Portland, OR

Maricruz Pena, McMinnville, OR

Lindsay (Price) Wright, Auburn, CA

Clackamas Community College

Meri Jo Bauder, Oregon City, OR

Katelynn Hobbs, Damascus, OR

Columbia Gorge Community College

Mollie Ritoch, Underwood, WA

Klamath Community College

Jacob Baldwin, Klamath Falls, OR

Frank Bertalot, Klamath Falls, OR

Heather McCray, Lakeview, OR

Charisse Wells, Klamath Falls, OR

Lane Community College

Melony Burnett, Springfield, OR

Jordan Coen, Junction City, OR

Isaiah Contreras, Philomath, OR

Autumn Travertini, Springfield, OR

Linn-Benton Community College

Hannah Barber, Albany, OR

Keri Grigas, Corvallis, OR

Vitoria Mingola da Silva, Dom Pedrito, Brazil

Eduarda Trevisan Reolon, Chapeco, SC, Brazil

Mt. Hood Community College

Bakr Alkarawi, Portland, OR

Sonya Dzierewienko, Longmont, CO*

Oregon Coast Community College

Sara Birman, Newport, OR*

Portland Community College

Tasneem Anjary, Portland, OR

Maddison Beckley, Spokane, WA

Mohasin Biswas Manab, Bangladesh

Patrick Esposito, Baltimore, MD

Lyrus Knight, Arlington, VA

Heifara Wheeler, Pearl City, Hawaii

Alesandria Wild, Orono, Maine

Rogue Community College

Megan Capp, Medford, OR

Devin Ireland, Grants Pass, OR

Bryce Schoppert, Brookings, OR

Southwestern Oregon Community College

Rhylee Sinks, Salem, OR

Tillamook Bay Community College

Andrew Thomas Clegg, Philadelphia, PA

Treasure Valley Community College

Mauna-Kea DeLong, Vale, OR

Cessilee Meyers, Castaic, CA

Umpqua Community College

Timothy Kazzee, Winston, OR*

*Denotes AOAT Luncheon Student Speaker