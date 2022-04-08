State fire marshal extends deadline to nominate Golden, Silver Sparky award recipients

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal has extended the deadline to accept nominees for the 2022 Golden and Silver Sparky awards.

The Golden Sparky award recognizes a fire service member for outstanding achievement in fire prevention or public fire safety education. The Silver Sparky award recognizes a civilian for outstanding achievement in fire prevention or public fire safety education.

Nomination forms are available online on the OSFM website or by submitting nominations to Alison Green at Alison.Green@osp.oregon.gov.

You do not have to be a member of the fire service to nominate any person or agency. Members of the public may also submit nominations.

The nomination deadline is Sunday, May 1st. Submit completed forms with an explanation and examples of your nominee’s achievements and contributions to preventing fires and fire losses in Oregon.

Nominations can be submitted by email or standard mail to Alison.Green@osp.oregon.gov or Alison Green, 3565 Trelstad Ave. SE, Salem, OR, 97317-9614.