Bend Park & Rec seeking youth lacrosse referees

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Spring means it is time for the fastest sport on grass -- Bend Park and Recreation District’s youth lacrosse. There are 425 kids playing on 33 teams this season. With 15 games played each week, there is a great need for paid officials.

Pay rate is $18-$43 per game, depending on experience and age-level officiating. Games are played at the Big Sky Sports Complex at 5:15p.m and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from late April to early June. Scheduling is flexible, with ability for officials to select their own work schedule.

Although prior referee experience is not required, all referees must have sound lacrosse knowledge. Applicants must be 14 years of age and complete a criminal background screening.

Interested applicants must reply to Rich Ekman, BPRD sports program coordinator, rich@bendparksandrec.org by Tuesday, April 12. A mandatory virtual zoom meeting is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13 for officials.