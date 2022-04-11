Early education regional conference returns in-person to COCC

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College is hosting the regional chapter of the Oregon Association for the Education of Young Children’s annual Early Learning Conference April 29-30, with programming to be held in-person for the first time since 2019.

For registration and information, visit earlylearning.co.

Titled “Rising Up in Leadership through Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” the two-day event will feature more than 35 learning sessions. Session topics include “How to Build a Culturally Responsive Classroom for Diverse Student Populations,” “Sparking Innovative Learning through Arts,” and “Exploring Children’s Literature that Supports and Celebrates LGBTQIA+ Families,” with a number of sessions available in Spanish.

The cost to attend is $150, with discounted rates set for students and National Association for the Education of Young Children members. Scholarship opportunities are available. For credit options related to this year’s conference, contact ahowell@cocc.edu or enroll between 10 a.m. and noon on April 29 in the Coats Campus Center.

According to Amy Howell, Ph.D., conference facilitator and director of COCC’s early childhood education program, the event’s programming is ideal for early learning educators, students, learning specialists, administrators and program directors. Each year it draws hundreds of attendees.

“Instead of a single keynote speaker this year, the conference will feature several local and state leaders who are making a difference in their everyday interactions through relationships and policy-based practices,” said Howell. Panel members will include Phil Chang, Deschutes County Commissioner, and Alyssa Chatterjee, director of the Early Learning Division for the State of Oregon.

For more information, contact Amy Howell, early childhood education program director, at 541-383-7784. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.