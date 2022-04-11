High Desert Chamber Music receives grants to support second season of pop-up concerts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- High Desert Chamber Music has received grants from the Deschutes Cultural Coalition and Deschutes County to support their summer programs.

HDCM will use these funds to present the second season of their popular outdoor Pop-Up Concerts throughout Central Oregon.

The Deschutes Cultural Coalition is sponsored by the Oregon Cultural Trust and supports projects and activities that encourage a greater awareness of local culture. The DCC also helps new and established organizations increase their capacity to fulfill their mission.

Deschutes County Discretionary Grants grants are intended to assist eligible organizations with specific, short-term projects or activities which positively impact either a specific community within Deschutes County or the County at large.

“We are pleased to receive funding to continue our new summer events. The success of last season determined the need to repeat these offerings this year, and we look forward to expanding these programs this summer,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Through our concert series and Educational Outreach programs, we aspire to heighten a level of appreciation, awareness, and understanding of this great genre of classical music. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of world-class professional performing artists.

HDCM 2021-2022 title sponsors include Miller Lumber, German Master Tech, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant, the Ruiz&Grandlund Group at Cascade Sotheby’s Realty, and Newstalk KBND and 101.7 Radio. Additional support provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation and BendBroadband.

Further information:

Contact: 541.306.3988 / info@highdesertchambermusic.com / 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)