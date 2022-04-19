Central Oregon Pediatric Associates names new chief executive officer

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Pediatric Associates (COPA) announced Tuesday that Laurie M. Hill, MBA has joined the organization as chief executive officer.

“After 45 years of providing exceptional care to the children of Central Oregon, we’re thrilled to take this next step with Laurie at the helm,” said Dr. Logan Clausen, chief medical officer at COPA. “She brings incredible passion, energy, preparedness, insight, and experience. She is a results and data-driven leader focused on proactive strategic planning, operational efficiency, physician partnerships, community relationships, employee engagement and patient experience.”

Ms. Hill brings more than a decade of ambulatory medical practice management experience, leading strategy, operations, financial oversight, and new business development activities. She most recently directed operations teams at hospital health systems in California, including Huntington Health Physicians in Pasadena, Adventist Health in Glendale and Los Angeles, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Group Foundation in Beverly Hills.

“It is a privilege to join the dedicated team of professionals at COPA,” said Ms. Hill. "I so admire their commitment to quality and compassionate healthcare, and I look forward to continuing COPA’s tradition of outstanding service and care to the children, families, and communities of Central Oregon. I am truly excited to be here and to add my own contributions to COPA’s award-winning work.”