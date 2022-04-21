Three COCC students make All-Oregon Academic Team

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College is pleased to announce that students Chyna Kennedy, Jasmine Yegge and Quinlan Crowe were selected to represent the college on the Oregon Community College Association’s 2021 All-Oregon Academic Team.

The students received their honor at the OCCA’s annual conference held in Sunriver last week, with COCC President Dr. Laurie Chesley presenting the accolades.

To earn the distinction, students must maintain a minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA and have completed at least 54 credits. Nominated by a faculty member, finalists undergo a review process by the college’s committee for academic excellence.

Chyna Kennedy, 30, formerly of Eagle Point, is studying communication and journalism at COCC and is interested in covering topics of human rights and the justice system. The dean’s list student has earned a 3.87 GPA and plans to transfer to Oregon State University’s E-campus for a bachelor’s degree.

Jasmine Yegge, 22, a Bend student in the early childhood education program, has always enjoyed working in a classroom setting and served as a teacher’s assistant in high school. Yegge, who recently participated in a practicum with the High Desert Education Service District, is a dean’s list student with a 3.96 GPA.

Quinlan Crowe, 19, of Sisters, is completing her Associate of Applied Science in massage therapy. Crowe sought a career where she could “connect with people and help them feel better both physically and emotionally.” The Merit Scholarship recipient and dean’s list student has earned a 3.89 GPA at COCC.

The All-Oregon Academic Team is part of the All-State Community College Academic Team program that launched in 1994 in the states of Mississippi and Missouri.

Today, 38 states host All-State Academic Team programs each year, focusing on two-year colleges and recognizing exceptional students. The OCCA sponsors the annual event, in partnership with the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, which awards some $37 million in scholarships nationally to community college students.