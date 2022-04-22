East Bend Animal Hospital holding raffle to raise funds for Second Chance Bird Rescue

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- East Bend Animal Hospital is currently holding a raffle-fundraiser until May 10th for a local bird rescue, Second Chance Bird Rescue based out of Bend. The rescue is run off volunteers who donate their time to clean cages, feed the birds, and educate the community about different types of birds and proper care.

East Bend Animal Hospital's very own Dr. Brett Thomas and Certified Veterinary Technician, Cristina De la Mora frequent the rescue to provide veterinary care and nail trims to the birds in need.

East Bend Animal Hospital has a dedicated table in their lobby where anyone can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win five different packages; a Wellness Package (exam and vaccines for one pet), Senior Bloodwork, VOM Package (six veterinary orthopedic manipulation treatments), Laser Package (six class IV high-intensity laser treatments), or an Anal Glad Expression Package (six anal gland expressions) that can be claimed on an animal of the client's choosing.

The veterinary hospital will match 100% of what is donated to Second Chance Bird Rescue.

No time to drop by East Bend Animal Hospital? Donate directly to Second Chance Bird Rescue through PayPal or Venmo using this phone number, 916-956-2153, and mention “EBAH” in your donation description.

Second Chance Bird Rescue and East Bend Animal Hospital thank you!