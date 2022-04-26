Mid Oregon Credit Union members raise $3,500 for Healthy Beginnings

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mid Oregon Credit Union’s 18th Annual “Adopt-A-Bear” fundraiser raised almost $3,500 for Healthy Beginnings to fund free health and development screenings for preschool-age children in Central Oregon.

From April 1-17, Mid Oregon’s members and the community ‘adopted’ cut-out bears by making donations at credit union branches, online at midoregon.com, and over the phone. Healthy Beginnings donations were also accepted during Mid Oregon’s annual Free Shred event with Republic Services on Saturday, April 16. The one-day event raised over $1,000 and shredded onsite over three tons of documents for almost 200 participants in Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond.

Since 2004, Mid Oregon Credit Union’s annual Adopt-A-Bear fundraiser has raised almost $39,000 for Healthy Beginnings. Community donations keep Healthy Beginnings screenings free for all families who use their services. The screenings are performed by local medical, dental, nutritional, and behavioral specialists, providing parents with a thorough assessment of their child’s physical and developmental health. For more than 25 years, Healthy Beginnings has served more than 13,700 children in Central Oregon counties.

“We continue to be amazed by the generosity of our members in supporting community initiatives,” says Kyle Frick, VP of Marketing and Community Relations. “Their donations ensure that more Central Oregon children have access to these much-needed screening services from Healthy Beginnings.”

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With more than 41,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties and over $600 million in assets, Mid Oregon partners with members to meet their financial needs and to help them achieve their dreams. For more information about our services and branch locations in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Prineville, Redmond, and Sisters, please visit midoregon.com.

Healthy Beginnings is a registered 503(c) non-profit organization located in Bend, Oregon, dedicated to ensuring that all local children enter their school life ready to learn, contribute, and thrive. They conduct free, comprehensive health and developmental assessments for children under the age of five using state-of-the-art screening tools and performed by certified volunteer health and behavioral specialists. These free health screenings are available to every child in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson Counties. You can learn more about Healthy Beginnings at www.myhb.org.

Healthy Beginnings is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.