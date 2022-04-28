Oregon Water Resources Department offices set to reopen to the public

(Salem, OR) – Oregon Water Resources Department will reopen public lobbies and offices to visitors and customers of the Department on Monday.

Under the direction of Oregon Governor Kate Brown and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department’s physical offices have remained closed to visitors since March 2020.

Customer service staff in the Salem office will be available to provide services as usual on weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The Salem office now closes during the noon hour from 12-1 p.m.

Hours may vary in region and field offices, and services are provided when staff are in the office. Due to fieldwork, staff are not guaranteed to be in the office every day, so appointments are strongly encouraged. Please note that many region and field offices are also closed during the noon hour from 12-1 p.m.

Given that many OWRD staff may continue teleworking remotely or have job duties that take them into the field on a regular basis, staff availability in all Department offices is not guaranteed 8 a.m.-5 p.m. every day. To meet with specific staff members in person, customers and visitors are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment in advance. Staff contact information is available through the Department’s service directory. Alternative methods for meeting, such as by phone or virtually via Teams, continue to be available.

The health and safety of OWRD staff and the public continue to be the Department’s highest priority. While staff and members of the public are not required to wear face coverings or practice physical distancing inside state-owned facilities, those wishing to continue with COVID-19 precautions like mask-wearing and physical distancing are welcome to do so. OWRD will continue implementing cleaning and sanitization best practices to help maintain the safest environment possible for staff and customers.

The Oregon Water Resources Department is the state agency charged with studying, allocating, and distributing water in Oregon. Visit www.oregon.gov/owrd.