Bend-La Pine Schools to host its first Joint Military Recognition Event

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools hosts its first-ever joint Military Recognition Event on Monday, May 9 to celebrate students who have enlisted to serve in a military branch after graduation.

More than a dozen students from high schools across the district are slated to attend the celebration at Mountain View High School on May 9 from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m.

“We are proud to celebrate alongside these students, who are making a tremendous commitment to serve our country through enlisting in the Armed Forces,” said Superintendent Steven Cook. “Serving in the military is one of the many pathways for success pursued by the Class of 2022, from college and trade schools to military and career pathways. I’m excited to honor and celebrate our students and their bright futures as we look forward to graduation in June.”

The Military Recognition event will include all branches of the Armed Services and local recruiters. Students in the Mountain View National ROTC program will also be on hand in uniform to greet guests and serve cake and refreshments.