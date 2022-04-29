Office of State Fire Marshal to host weekly webinars in May on wildfire preparedness

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is excited to announce that it will host a series of webinars in May to help prepare Oregonians for wildfire.

The OSFM has brought in experts in their fields to speak. The webinars will focus on insurance preparedness, how homes really ignite during wildfire and what can be done to better protect the home; a look at Oregon’s evacuation levels and what they mean, and what fire-resistant plants Oregonians can use in their defensible space plan.

These webinars continue a series that is part of the OSFM’s Fire Adapted Oregon initiative.

Those wishing to attend any of the webinars can register through Eventbrite at the links below.

May 3rd, 2022: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Insurance Preparedness

May 12th, 2022: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Home Ignition: How to protect your home

May 19th, 2022: 12:00 p.m. (noon) – 1:00 p.m. Be Ready, Be Set, GO!: Oregon's evacuation levels and what they mean

May 24th, 2022: 12:00 p.m. (noon) – 1:00 p.m. Fire Resistant Plants: What are they?

The OSFM would like to thank its partners who have helped make these educational webinars possible and our presenters who will be sharing their expertise.

We look forward to hosting these webinars in May as we all work to be better prepared for wildfire.