Fred Meyer celebrating its 100th anniversary, holding contests, ribbon-cutting events

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In recognition of its service to Northwest communities, Fred Meyer Stores proudly celebrates its official 100th anniversary in May of 2022. Fred G. Meyer opened his first store in downtown Portland in 1922. He got his start with a coffee cart and eventually expanded into a one-stop shopping experience that has grown to 132 stores across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Alaska.

In honor of the special anniversary, the company has launched a dedicated website to share historic photos, rotating videos, Associate spotlights, and more: https://www.fredmeyer.com/i/community/100-year-anniversary

“I am so proud of our Fred Meyer heritage, and our great Associates that have served Customers so well that we have been able to grow to serve all of the communities that we call home today,” stated Dennis Gibson, president of Fred Meyer Stores, Inc. “It is rare for a retail company to last 100 years, and we are very excited to celebrate this big anniversary.”

Fred Meyer will be rolling out various activities in celebration of the anniversary:

Ribbon cutting event at every store on Friday, May 13 at 9am (media welcome)

Celebration event at Fred Meyer Portland campus, 3800 SE 22 nd , on Tuesday, May 10 at 11am (media welcome)

, on Tuesday, May 10 at 11am (media welcome) A full week of fun Associate activities

A Customer contest with a Grand Prize of $5,000 and a diamond bracelet from May 11 - June 14; entries can be made starting at www.fredmeyer.com/100years beginning at 11 a.m. on May 11.

A special offer of 500 Fuel points when Customers spend $100 May 8 – May 13

A big Founder’s Day Sale in honor of Mr. Meyer, in all stores May 11 – May 17

About Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer Stores, based in Portland, Ore., offers one-stop shopping at its 132 multi-department stores in four western states. More than 36,000 Fred Meyer associates help customers fill their food, apparel, and general merchandise needs in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Stores range in size from 65,000 to 200,000 square feet and carry more than 250,000 products under one roof.

Additionally, Fred Meyer contributes $5 million to communities across the Northwest each year through grants from the Fred Meyer Foundation as well as product donations, cash donations and sponsorships. Fred Meyer also donates 6 million pounds of food to local food banks each year via the Food Rescue Program. For more information, please visit our Web site at www.fredmeyer.com.