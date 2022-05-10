Family Access Network receives $11,200 grant from Meta’s Prineville Data Center

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network has received a $11,200 Community Action Grant from Meta’s Prineville Data Center to provide vital client funds to FAN’s Crook County program.

FAN’s two Crook County advocates work every day to ensure all children (aged 0-18) and their family members are connected to basic-needs services, including clothing, food, school supplies, and much more. During just the first three quarters of 2021-22, FAN has already connected 474 individuals in Crook County to crucial basic-needs services.

“FAN is deeply grateful for Prineville Data Center’s support of our services in Crook County, and their long-term commitment to the community,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN's executive director. “This grant will help many families in Crook County regain stability, so kids can thrive in school and in life.”

Meta supports community vitality by investing in local schools, nonprofits and community projects. Since 2011, Meta has contributed more than $24 million in direct funding to data center communities in the U.S., as well as volunteer time, to provide technology for community benefit, connect people online or off and improve STEM education.

Their Community Action Grants program provides direct funding to nonprofits, schools and other community projects that support the long-term vitality of their data center communities. They are proud to call their data center communities home and to build lasting partnerships to help them thrive.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.